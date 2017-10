10-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Petitioner Tells Supreme Court That Scope Of Inter Partes Review Is Reviewable

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In an Oct. 5 reply brief before the U.S. Supreme Court, a party that initiated an inter partes review (IPR) proceeding with the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) of the Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) argues that the agency's interim director incorrectly asserted that the scope of a final written decision from the board is not reviewable per the America Invents Act (AIA) (SAS Institute Inc. v. Joseph Matal, et al., No. 16-969, U.S. Sup.).