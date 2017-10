10-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Supreme Court Denies Social Media Aggregator's Petition Challenging CFAA Ruling

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In its Oct. 10 order list, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition for certiorari by an online social media aggregator, which insisted that it had accessed users' data on Facebook Inc.'s social network with their consent and, thus, did not exceed authorization under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) (Power Ventures Inc., et al. v. Facebook Inc., No. 16-1105, U.S. Sup.).