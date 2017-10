10-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 11th Circuit Reinstates Wage Suit By Son Who Shadowed Father

ATLANTA - A son who shadowed his father at work for 15 months and then sued for wages following his father's termination may proceed with his claims as his evidence shows that he may have been a trainee during some of the time and an employee during other times, an 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled Oct. 6, vacating a trial court's summary judgment ruling for the employer (Scott Axel v. Fields Motorcars of Florida, Inc., No. 16-13829, 11th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 19524).