10-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 7th Circuit: Being Walked Out, Not The Termination Letter, Started The Clock Ticking

CHICAGO - An employee's filing of an administrative charge within 300 days after he received a notice that his employment was terminated was untimely as the clock began ticking two years earlier when he was escorted out, a Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled Oct. 5 (Arlin T. Calvin v. Sub-Zero Freezer, Co., No. 17-1968, 7th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 19426).