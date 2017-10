10-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Infection That Caused Loss Of Eye Was Not 'Accident' Under Policy, Panel Affirms

NEW ORLEANS - The Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Oct. 6 affirmed a lower federal court's finding that a fungal infection that eventually caused a claimant to lose his eye was not an "accident" under his employer's accidental death and dismemberment and life insurance policy (Robert Ramirez v. United of Omaha Life Insurance Co., No. 16-11660, 5th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 19601).