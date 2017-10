10-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Window Sealant Maker Ordered By Judge To Produce Complaints About Malfunctions

RUTLAND, Vt. - The manufacturer of an allegedly defective window sealant was ordered by a federal judge in Vermont on Oct. 6 to produce complaints the company received about the sealant dripping onto window panes or spreading from its intended location for an 11-year period (H. Hirschmann, Ltd. v. Green Mountain Glass, LLC, et al., No. 15-cv-00034, D. Vt.).