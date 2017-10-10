10-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Government Allowed To Participate In Securities Suit Appeal Oral Arguments

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 10 granted Acting Solicitor General Noel Francisco's motion for leave to participate in oral arguments as amicus curiae and for divided argument in a securities class action lawsuit challenging a federal appellate court's ruling that Item 303 of Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation S-K creates a duty to disclose that is actionable under federal securities law (Leidos Inc., v. Indiana Public Retirement System, et al., No. 16-581, U.S. Sup.).