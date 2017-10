10-10-2017 | 15:15 PM



Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Parties In Flint Water Case Debate Jurisdiction Before 6th Circuit

CINCINNATI - An attorney representing employees of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) on Oct. 6 argued before a panel of the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals that a lawsuit pertaining to the lead-contaminated water crisis in Flint, Mich., brought against the employees belongs in federal court (Tamara Nappier v. Richard Snyder, et al., No. 17-1401, 6th Cir.).