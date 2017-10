10-11-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Florida Top Court Asked To Review Cumulative Asbestos Exposure Opinion

MIAMI - The Florida Supreme Court should resolve a conflict in the state's appellate courts and firmly reject the discredited "cumulative exposure" asbestos causation theory, a shipyard argues in an Oct. 9 petition (Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., et al. v. Rosa-Maria Britt, et al., No. SC17-1780, Fla. Sup.).