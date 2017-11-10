10-11-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Monsanto: Roundup MDL Cases Fail For Lack Of Causation Between Cancer, Glyphosate

SAN FRANCISCO - Monsanto Co. on Oct. 6 moved in California federal court for dismissal of the multidistrict litigation related to the herbicide Roundup on grounds that the plaintiffs have not satisfied their burden to present expert testimony that is "scientifically reliable and relevant" and that is sufficient to prove general causation concerning whether glyphosate - the active ingredient in Roundup - is capable of causing cancer (In re: Roundup Products Liability Litigation, No. 2741 MDL, N.D. Calif.).