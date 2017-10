10-12-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - High Court Seeks Solicitor General's Input In Apple App Store Antitrust Suit

WASHINGTON, D.C. - After being fully briefed in a putative class action over alleged anti-competitive behavior by Apple Inc. related to its App Store, the U.S. Supreme Court in its Oct. 10 order list invited the U.S. solicitor general to file a brief expressing the government's views on antitrust standing of direct and indirect purchasers, seeking input in considering Apple's petition for certiorari (Apple Inc. v. Robert Pepper, et al., No. 17-204, U.S. Sup.).