10-12-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - 11th Circuit Finds No Existence Of Loan Modification, Affirms Dismissal

ATLANTA - The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Oct. 10 affirmed a district court's dismissal of claims for discrimination and breach of contract asserted by a borrower in relation to an alleged loan modification, finding that a lender and loan servicer never offered a modification (Angela Molina v. Aurora Loan Services, LLC, et al., No. 16-17401, 11th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 19744).