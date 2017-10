10-12-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Dismisses UCL Claim, But Rejects Health Insurer's ERISA Preemption Stance

SAN FRANCISCO - A substance abuse treatment center's three surviving claims involve a provider-insurer relationship outside ERISA's scope, but the provider's unfair competition law (UCL) claims seek relief available through other means and are not among the surviving causes of action, a federal judge in California held Oct. 10 (Summit Estate Inc. v. Cigna Healthcare of California Inc., et al., No. 17-3871, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 167462).