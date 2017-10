10-12-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Finds Fact Issues Exist Over Knowledge Of Claim Under Performance Bond

CHICAGO - Material fact issues remain as to when a contractor knew of a construction defects claim under a performance bond, an Illinois federal judge ruled Oct. 10, denying summary judgment on a surety's statute of limitations defense (James McHugh Construction Co. v. International Fidelity Insurance Co., No. 14-02399, N.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 166729).