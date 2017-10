10-12-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - New Jersey Panel Says Continuous Trigger Applies In Defects Coverage Dispute

TRENTON, N.J. - A New Jersey appeals panel on Oct. 10 agreed with a subcontractor that the continuous trigger theory applies to a dispute over whether coverage is owed by one of its insurers but remanded to the trial court the issue of when the manifestation began (Air Master & Cooling Inc. v. Selective Insurance Company of America, et al., No. A-5415-15T3, N.J. Super, App. Div., 2017 N.J. Super. LEXIS 144).