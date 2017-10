10-12-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Circuit Upholds PTO Decision To Exclude Attorney From Practice

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A determination by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) - later upheld by a Virginia federal judge - that an attorney should be excluded from practicing before the PTO in light of his disbarment in North Carolina was itself upheld on Oct. 12 by the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals (Richard Polidi v. U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, No. 16-1997, Fed. Cir.).