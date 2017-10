10-12-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Inter Partes Review Of Network Communication Patent Denied By Board

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A challenge of a patent covering a system and method for communication between two or more disparate networks in parallel was turned away on Oct. 10 by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, which exercised its discretion pursuant to Section 325(d) of the America Invents Act, 35 U.S.C. 325(d) (IPR) (Viptela Inc. v. Fatpipe Networks Private Ltd., No. IPR2017-01126, PTAB).