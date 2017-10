10-12-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Supreme Court Won't Hear Suit Over Liability For Online Sale Of Infringing Goods

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In its Oct. 10 order list, the U.S. Supreme denied a petition for certiorari in a children's pillowcase maker's suit against Amazon.com Inc., declining to consider questions regarding an online retailer's liability for the sale of a third party's goods that infringe another's patents or copyrights (Milo & Gabby LLC, et al. v. Amazon.com Inc., No. 17-287, U.S. Sup.).