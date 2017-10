10-12-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Winn-Dixie Disputes ADA Application To Websites In 11th Circuit

ATLANTA - Appealing a lower court's finding that a visually impaired man sufficiently alleged that its website's purported lack of accessibility violates the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. tells the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in an Oct. 10 brief that the statute's accessibility requirements apply to physical locations, not websites (Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. v. Juan Carlos Gil, No. 17-13467, 11th Cir.).