10-12-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Baker Botts Opposes Yukos Investor's Motion For Reconsideration

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A District of Columbia federal judge on Oct. 10 issued a minute order granting a request by three investors to extend their time to reply to an opposition filed by a law firm to their motion for reconsideration of a decision that denied a request for discovery to be used in The Netherlands' appeal of a ruling that vacated $50 billion in arbitral awards issued against the Russian Federation (Hulley Enterprises Ltd., et al., v. Baker Botts LLP, No. 17-1466, D. D.C.).