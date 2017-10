10-12-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Grants Preliminary Approval Of $28.5M Settlement In IPO Suit

NEW YORK - A federal judge in New York on Oct. 11 granted preliminary approval of a $28.5 million securities class action settlement between shareholders and a global eCommerce company and others, ruling that the proposed settlement offer is fair, reasonable and adequate (In re Cnova N.V. Securities Litigation, No. 16-444, S.D. N.Y.).