10-12-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - N.Y. Court Told To Nix Asbestos Punitive Damages, Safeguard Trust Transparency

NEW YORK - An appeals court should vacate a provision of the new case management order allowing for punitive damages in asbestos cases and vacate or amend a provision governing how asbestos bankruptcy trust claims are handled, an amicus curiae group told the court on Oct. 10 (In re: New York City Asbestos Litigation, All Asbestos Cases., No. 40000/1988 782000/2017, N.Y. Sup., App. Div., 1st Dept.).