10-12-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Appeals Panel Upholds Order Denying Summary Judgment In Premises Liability Suit

HARRISBURG, Pa. - In an unpublished opinion issued Oct. 10, a panel of the Pennsylvania Superior Court affirmed a decision to deny summary judgment to a company that owns an apartment complex after finding that a woman who injured herself after falling down a set of stairs raised genuine issues as to whether the owner had a duty to warn and protect her from the danger (Berwind Row LLC v. Tina M. Teeter, No. 1706 WDA 2016, Pa. Super., 2017 Pa. Super. Unpub. LEXIS 3736).