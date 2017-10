10-12-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Iowa Appeals Panel Affirms Defense Verdict In Medical Malpractice Suit

DES MOINES, Iowa - A panel of the Iowa Court of Appeals on Oct. 11 affirmed a defense verdict in a medical malpractice suit after finding that a trial court was right to find that testimony the plaintiff's expert gave was cumulative (V.P., a minor, by Dhiren Patel and Shital Patel, his parents and next friends, v. Dr. Gregg Calderwood, et al., No. 16-1148, Iowa App., 2017 Iowa App. LEXIS 1035).