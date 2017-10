10-12-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Panel: Judge Did Not Err In Ordering Installer To Replace, Not Repair, Windows

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania trial court judge did not err in awarding $67,420.25 in damages to a property owner for water intrusion caused by improperly installed windows, a state appeals panel ruled Oct. 10, holding that expert testimony supported the finding that replacing the windows rather than repairing them was the most appropriate remedy (700 EBA, LLC v. Weaver's Glass & Building Specialties, Inc., No. 1868 MDA 2016, Pa. Super., 2017 Pa. Super. Unpub. LEXIS 3728).