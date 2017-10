10-12-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Florida Appeals Panel Affirms $34.6 Million Tobacco Verdict

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A panel of the First District Florida Court of Appeal on Oct. 11 affirmed a judge's decision to read a jury instruction in a tobacco trial after finding that there was not enough evidence to show that the instruction prejudiced a tobacco company (R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. v. Colette S. O'Hara, No. 1D15-5764, Fla. App., 1st Dist., 2017 Fla. App. LEXIS 14233).