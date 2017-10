10-13-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Bad Faith Claim Alleged Against Auto Insurer Is Not Ripe For Adjudication

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida federal judge on Oct. 11 dismissed an insured's claim for bad faith alleged against an insurer in an auto coverage dispute after finding that the bad faith claim is not ripe for adjudication and will not be ripe for adjudication until after the insured's breach of contract claim is decided (Gordon McBride v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co., No. 17-1639, M.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 167901).