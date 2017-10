10-13-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Disability Claimant Failed To Provide Objective Medical Evidence To Support Claim

CINCINNATI - A disability plan administrator did not act arbitrarily or capriciously in denying a plan participant's claims for short-term disability benefits because the participant failed to provide objective medical evidence supporting the disability, the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said Oct. 10 (Rebecca Filthaut v. AT&T Midwest Disability Benefit Plan, et al., No. 16-2707, 6th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 19882).