10-13-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Evidence Supports Insured's Claims For Bad Faith Against Auto Insurer, Judge Says

SCRANTON, Pa. - An insured seeking uninsured motorist benefits for injuries sustained in a hit-and-run accident provided sufficient evidence in support of claims for bad faith against the auto insurer, a Pennsylvania federal judge said Oct. 10 in denying the insurer's motion to dismiss (Thomas Meyers et al., v. Protective Insurance Co., No. 16-1821, M.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 166955).