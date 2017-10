10-13-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - N.Y. Federal Judge Says Disability Claimant's Request Was Properly Denied

NEW YORK - A New York federal judge on Oct. 12 overruled a disability claimant's objections to a magistrate judge's order denying the claimant's request for statistical information on claim acceptance rates by a disability insurer after determining that the requested statistics do not directly relate to the disability claim at issue (Cherylle McFarlane v. First Unum Life Insurance Co., No. 16-7806, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 169052).