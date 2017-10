10-13-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - No Disparagement Alleged To Trigger Insurer's Duty To Defend, 9th Circuit Affirms

PASADENA, Calif. - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Oct. 11 affirmed a lower federal court's finding that there was no potential for coverage that could trigger a general liability insurer's duty to defend against an underlying lawsuit alleging the insured interfered with prospective economic relations and committed unfair competition (Crisp Enterprises Inc. v. Golden Eagle Insurance Co., No. 16-55657, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 19900).