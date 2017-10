10-13-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Pharmacist Sentenced To 1 Year, 1 Day In Prison, Ordered To Pay $2.4M

GREENVILLE, N.C. - A North Carolina pharmacist was sentenced to one year and one day in prison by a federal judge on Oct. 10 and ordered to pay $2.4 million in restitution for submitting fraudulent bills to Medicare and the North Carolina Medicaid program (United States of America v. Justin Lawrence Daniel, No. 17cr148, E.D. N.C.).