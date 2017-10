10-13-2017 | 16:30 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - Arthritis Treatment Drug Targeted In Petition For Post-Grant Review

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Thirty claims of a patent covering methods of treating arthritis through oral administration of a pharmaceutical comprised of zoledronic acid are "extremely broad," and the patent's specification "simply fails to enable their full scope," a petitioner for post-grant review told the Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Oct. 10 (Grunenthal GmbH v. Antecip Bioventures II LLC, PGR2018-00001, PTAB).