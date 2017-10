10-13-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Samsung Wins Institution Of Inter Partes Review Before Patent Board

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A patented method for generating an edited video data stream will be the subject of an upcoming inter partes review (IPR), the Patent Trial and Appeal Board announced Oct. 11 (Samsung Electronics America Inc. v. Prisua Engineering Corp., No. IPR2017-01188, PTAB).