10-13-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Panel Affirms Dismissal, Says Plan Participant Failed To Prove Breach Occurred

NEW YORK - The Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Oct. 11 affirmed a Connecticut federal judge's dismissal of a retirement plan participant's suit alleging that the plan's service provider breached its fiduciary duties, determining that the plan participant failed to prove that a fee-sharing agreement between the service provider and the plan was a violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (Richard A. Rosen v. Prudential Retirement Insurance and Annuity Co., No. 17-0239, 2nd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 19821).