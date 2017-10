10-13-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 7th Circuit Affirms No Class Certification In Union Fair-Share Fee Suit

CHICAGO - Too many individualized issues predominate in a suit over public employees who were forced to pay fees to a union, even if they were not members, a Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled Oct. 11, upholding a trial court's ruling in a case on remand from the U.S. Supreme Court (Theresa Riffey, et al. v. Bruce V. Rauner, et al., No. 16-3487, 7th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 19868).