10-13-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Hospital Collection Calls Class Suit Survives Motion To Stay, Strike, Dismiss

SAN DIEGO - A California federal judge on Oct. 10 denied a children's hospital's motion to stay, strike class allegations or dismiss a class complaint filed by individuals who allege collection calls placed on the hospital's behalf violated the Telephone Consumer Protection (TCPA) (Taneesha Crooks, et al. v. Rady Children's Hospital, No. 17-246, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 168085).