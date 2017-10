10-13-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - 7th Circuit Panel Affirms Dismissal Of Depakote RICO Class Action By Insurers

CHICAGO - A Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on Oct. 12 affirmed dismissal of a racketeering class action against Abbott Laboratories for its off-label promotion of the seizure drug Depakote, saying there are too many layers between the drug manufacturer's actions and Depakote prescriptions paid for by two third-party payers to prove an injury (Sidney Hillman Health Center of Rochester, et al. v. Abbott Laboratories, et at., No. 17-1483, 7th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 19925).