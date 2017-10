10-13-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Investors Found To Have Pleaded Control-Person Liability In Securities Suit

HARTFORD, Conn. - Investors have properly pleaded each of their state and federal securities laws claims against the co-founder of a virtual currency mining company, a federal judge in Connecticut ruled Oct. 11 in denying the defendant's motion to dismiss all claims against him (Denis M. Audet, et al. v. Stuart A. Fraser, et al., No. 16-0940, D. Conn., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 167830).