10-13-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Asbestos Plaintiff Rejects 'Designed For Delay' Transcript Removal Trigger

BATON ROUGE, La. - Two companies cannot even agree on what their "plain meaning" interpretations of federal law would require, so their interpretations should be rejected in favor of a clear rule that deposition testimony triggers the period for removing an asbestos case, an asbestos plaintiff told the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals Oct. 11 (Curtis D. Morgan v. Dow Chemical Co., et al., No. 17-30523, 5th Cir.).