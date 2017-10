10-13-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - BASF, Citing Its Employment Of Judge's Sister, Seeks Recusal Of Asbestos Judge

NEWARK, N.J. - A judge's sister's access and control over company documents while employed by a defendant require that the judge recuse herself from a case alleging asbestos contamination of talc and spoliation of evidence, the company claims in an Oct. 10 memorandum (Audrey Sampson, et al. v. 3M Co., et al., No. MID-L-5384-11AS, N.J. Super., Middlesex Co.).