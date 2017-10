10-13-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge: Defunct Company's Litigation Efforts Don't Provide Minnesota Jurisdiction

MINNEAPOLIS - A company existing for the last 30 years merely to litigate asbestos claims lacks the type of contacts in a state necessary to overcome diversity removal or to create jurisdiction in the state, a federal judge in Minnesota held Oct. 10 (Michael P. McGill, et al. v. Conwed Corp., No. 17-01047, D. Minn., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 167165).