10-18-2017 | 17:16 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - ADT Agrees To Settle Class Suits Over Wireless Systems' Vulnerabilities For $16M

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge on Oct. 16 granted preliminary approval of a $16 million settlement to be paid by ADT LLC to end several class action suits accusing the home security system company of failing to disclose that its wireless systems are unencrypted and vulnerable to attack (Michael Edenborough v. ADT, LLC, No. 16-2233, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 170896).