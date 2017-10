10-18-2017 | 17:16 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Federal Judge Dismisses UCL, Negligence Claims Against 360 Mortgage

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge on Oct. 16 granted a loan servicer's motion to dismiss all of a borrower's claims against it for failure to state a claim but granted him leave to amend his claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and negligence (Cristian Alvarado v. 360 Mortgage Group LLC, No. 17-cv-04655, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 171042).