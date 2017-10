10-18-2017 | 17:16 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - SEC Investigation Does Not Trigger Coverage For $3M In Legal Costs, Panel Affirms

DENVER - The 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Oct. 17 affirmed a lower federal court's entry of summary judgment in favor of an insurer, rejecting the insured's argument that an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is a claim under its directors and officers liability policy that warrants coverage for all of its $3 million in legal fees (MusclePharm Corporation v. Liberty Insurance Underwriters, Inc., No. 16-1462, 10th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 20233).