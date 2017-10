10-18-2017 | 17:16 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Washington Federal Court Will Maintain Jurisdiction Over Inventor's UCL Claim

SEATTLE - Even though a patent infringement case was recently transferred from a California federal court, a Washington federal judge on Oct. 17 found that he would maintain jurisdiction over an inventor's claim for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and refused to dismiss the claim (Elliot Kremerman v. Open Source Steel, LLC, et al., No. 2:17-cv-953, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 171735).