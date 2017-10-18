10-18-2017 | 17:16 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Bon Secours Health Will Pay $98M To 7 Plans To Settle Underfunding Claims

BALTIMORE - Bon Secours Health System Inc. (BSHSI) will contribute $14 million annually for the next seven years, for a total of $98 million, to seven defined-benefit plans operating as "church plans" to settle claims that it improperly operated the plans as exempt from the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and underfunded them, a class of participants claim in their motion for final approval of the settlement agreement and certification of settlement class filed Oct. 13 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland (Arlene Hodges, et al. v. Bon Secours Health System, Inc., et al., No. 16-1079, D. Md.).