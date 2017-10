10-18-2017 | 17:16 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Hawaii Federal Judge Partly Grants Sanctions In Copyright Case

HONOLULU - Although refusing to dismiss a copyright infringement case outright as a sanction for providing insufficient discovery responses, a Hawaii federal judge on Oct. 17 ordered a plaintiff to supplement the discovery responses, attend a status conference and be deposed, as well as pay all court reporter fees associated with the deposition (Keoni Payton v. Defend Inc., et al., No. 15-238, D. Hawaii, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 171877).