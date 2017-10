10-18-2017 | 17:16 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - High Court Removes Securities Suit Oral Arguments From Calendar

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 17 removed from the calendar oral arguments in an appeal of a securities class action ruling regarding Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation S-K Item 303's duty to disclose provision for federal securities law claims and stayed the action after the parties stated that they have reached a settlement (Leidos Inc., v. Indiana Public Retirement System, et al., No. 16-581, U.S. Sup.).