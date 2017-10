10-18-2017 | 17:16 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Reinsurance Facultative Certificates Cover Defense Costs In Excess Of Cap

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Reinsurance facultative certificates covered defense expenses in excess of a liability cap, a Pennsylvania appeals panel ruled Oct. 17, affirming that insurers were entitled to interest on certain proofs of loss for asbestos claims issued before 2013 (Century Indemnity Co. v. OneBeacon Insurance Co., No. 1280 EDA 2016, Pa. Super., 2017 Pa. Super. LEXIS 806).